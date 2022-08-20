Rajapaksa hopes to return home

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s deposed former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is seeking to return home from his exile in Thailand and has asked his successor to guarantee his safety, his party announced on Friday.

Rajapaksa fled the island last month after a huge crowd stormed his house, capping months of white-hot public anger over the island nation’s unprecedented economic crisis. The 73-year-old was forced to flee his official residence with the help of the military and eventually issued his resignation from Singapore.

North Syria violence kills 21 civilians AL-BAB, Syria: At least 21 civilians were killed during two separate incidents in the latest flare-up of violence along Syria’s northern border with Turkey, a war monitor said on Friday.

The bloodshed comes against a backdrop of increased tensions pitting Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces backed by the regime against Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies. Artillery fire by the Syrian regime on the border town of Al-Bab, which is under the control of Turkish-controlled Syrian forces, killed nine civilians on Friday morning, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. "Children were among the victims and at least 30 others were wounded," the UK-based Observatory said, adding that the shelling originated from regime positions.