Palestinian killed in Israeli West Bank raid

TUBAS, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian man was killed on Friday by Israeli forces during a raid in the north of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said. Salah Sawafta, 58, "died of critical wounds, sustained by live bullets from the occupation (Israeli military) in the head, in Tubas this morning", the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli military said soldiers had come under fire during a raid in the town aimed at apprehending "a group of terrorists" planning attacks on Israeli civilians. During the operation "armed Palestinians opened massive indiscriminatory fire", and soldiers responded with "precise fire" that hit "a number of assailants", it said in a statement.