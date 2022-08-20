Chinese city dims lights in heatwave power crunch

BEIJING: A provincial capital in southwest China has dimmed outdoor advertisements, subway lighting and building signs to save energy, official announcements said, as the area battles a power crunch triggered by record-high temperatures.
The mercury has soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius in Sichuan province this week, fuelling massive demand for air conditioning and drying up reservoirs in a region reliant on dams for most of its electricity.
"Hot and muggy weather has caused the city’s electricity supply for production and daily life to be pushed to its limit," Chengdu’s urban management authorities said in a notice on social media on Thursday. Building name signs will also be darkened. Photos circulating on Weibo showed dimmed lights on metro platforms.
MALMA, Sweden: A man was injured and a woman was in a serious condition after a shooting in a shopping centre in...
NAIROBI: The number of people at risk of starvation in the drought-ravaged Horn of Africa has increased to 22 million,...
LONDON: A former policeman jailed for life for the kidnap, rape and murder of a London woman has been charged with two...
LOS ANGELES: US rangers have found a human foot floating in a hot pool in Yellowstone national park, the park service...
LONDON: Public transport workers in London held fresh strikes on Friday over pay and conditions, cutting services on...
GLASGOW: Glasgow held a ceremony on Friday to officially repatriate seven Indian cultural artefacts looted during...
Comments