JI protests inflated electricity bills

Islamabad : Jamaat e Islami (JI) staged protest demonstrations in different parts of Islamabad on Friday against inflated electricity bills received by domestic consumers in the federal capital.

The JI top leadership had announced to observe protest day on Friday against the increase in electricity tariffs, imposition of taxes, and fuel price adjustment charges in bills.

JI central naib ameer and ex MNA Mian Muhammad Aslam led a large demonstration of Pak-PWD housing society after Jumaa prayers. A large number of JI workers joined by other residents of the area raised slogans against inflated electricity bills. They were also carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against price hikes and hikes in electricity charges.

Addressing the protesters, Mian Aslam demanded of the government immediately withdraw taxes and fuel price adjustments in electricity. He said the incumbent government was dancing to the tunes of IMF and over-burdening of people with taxes and price hikes.

The JI's nominated candidate for the National Assembly seat Malik Abdul Aziz also addressed the gathering saying the Government was committing the economic murder of a common man. The protest demonstrations were also organised at Bhara Kahu, Taramari urban areas of Islamabad after Jumaa prayers.