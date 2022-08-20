Islamabad : Certificate Distribution Ceremony for Project Stay Safe and Internship Students Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA) National Headquarters organized a certificate Distribution Ceremony for Project Stay Safe and Internship of University Students on Friday.

A total 65 students from International Islamic University, CUST (Capital University of Science & Technology), and NUML (National University of Modern Languages) received their certificates.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs was the chief guest.

Maria Maud Sabri, National Commissioner PGGA welcomed the chief guest and briefed the guests about the Project Stay Safe and Internship programme for University Students.