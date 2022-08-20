Closing ceremony of ‘My City, My Home’ at ‘The Black Hole’

Islamabad : Rastay Arts invites a group of artists and activists to conduct closing ceremony of the book, ‘My City, My Home’ at ‘The Black Hole’, in Islamabad, says a press release.

Michael Kourteff, first secretary, Australian High Commission, is the chief guest at the occasion. Renowned writer and story teller Irfan Ahmed Urfi has been the project mentor who encouraged and guided young women in their expression through pen.

‘My City, My Home’ is a part of Transforming Narratives - a ground-breaking three-year project to establish Birmingham as a global centre for contemporary arts from Pakistan and Bangladesh supported by British Council.

Launched in September 2020, ‘My City, My Home’ was a creative writing platform open to women from, or with a connection to, Birmingham, Bangladesh and Pakistan, supported by British Council. The aim was to give women the chance to tell their own story, in their own voice. This resulted in a publication featuring 184 pieces of writings in English, Urdu and Bengali languages.

The project was conducted by Sampad Arts - a South-Asian cultural organisation in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The project was implemented in Pakistan and Bangladesh with the support of local partners.

The project reached Pakistan back in 2020 where Rastay Arts, played a role as one of the project associates in the region, to encourage young women writers to participate.

From Pakistan 12 entries for Urdu and 21 entries for the English language were selected to be a part of the publication.

Women-retreat - an online organisation for women wellbeing also supported the project through their social media platform.

Alina Chaudry, vice president of Rastay Arts, has been instrumental in the success of the whole project in Pakistan. Ms. Chaudry has a profile of an art activist and has been working for a positive social change for many years.

Faiza Khan, founder and president, Rastay Arts, conveys her gratitude to all who participated and expressed their truth and emotions through this project.

Irfan Ahmed Urfi, a renowned writer of Pakistan, has been very supportive to the young generation in their efforts for a free expression through creative thinking and writing process.

Reem Khan, a student from Islamabad, is one of the selected writers and will recite her published poem from the book.