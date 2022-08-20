Contractors stop work due to non-clearance of payments

Rawalpindi : Finally, government contractors here in Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) and District Council have stopped work on all development projects due to not clearance of their payments for over six months.

The contractors have alleged that Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner were not clearing their payments for over six months. They have threatened to stage a protest demonstration in front of the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner's office if their payments are not cleared within a week.

Muhammad Mushtaq Khan, a contractor told ‘The News’ that all contractors have stopped construction work on all projects due to non-payments for over six months. I have also stopped work on Rakh Dhamyal Graveyard due to non-payment, he said. There is a total of 60 contractors here in MCR and District Council, Rawalpindi and all of them have stopped the development projects. “We don’t have money to spend now, but Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner are not clearing our bills for over six months,” he claimed.

It is worth mentioning here that not only has work on all development projects stopped but all commercial and residential maps have not been approved for over six to eight months. Hundreds of people are crying for their commercial and residential maps despite paying their dues to Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR).

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq in a statement to ‘The News’ assured to clear all files within a week. But, his statement proved a policy statement and hundreds of people have been facing hell like situations for over six to eight months due to the non-clearance of their files.

According to information, there were over 200 to 350 cases pending for over six to eight months.

With all existing graveyards in Rawalpindi filled to the edges, the Punjab government had decided to resume work on land spread over 2,000 kanals near Dhamyal Rakh.

The modern graveyard will have a small mosque and a morgue too. A bus service would be launched to ferry the dead to the new graveyard at nominal rates.

The administration will also start the registration process of the dead to be buried there. But, the construction work of Rakh Dhamyal once again stopped due to irresponsible attitude of local management.

The reliable sources said that concerned officers were not signing on files in fear of NAB and FIA inquiries. Former prime minister Imran Khan arrested all officers who signed files even for development projects. There is a fear of inquiries and arrest therefore officers are not signing filed, the sources disclosed.