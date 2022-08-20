Gang of dacoits busted

Rawalpindi: In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police on Friday busted a dacoit gang and arrested its four members besides recovering 22 tola gold, Rs1.1 million cash, a laptop, two smart watches, and other items from their possession.
According to the police spokesman, Westridge police arrested accused who were wanted in various cases.
As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.
