Saturday August 20, 2022
Karachi

KMC plans sport events

By Our Correspondent
August 20, 2022

The KMC will conduct football, tennis and various other sports competitions at the newly constructed football stadium and table tennis court in the KMC Sports Complex. Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said the provision of a canteen facility for citizens and diving training at the swimming pool for the youth was being arranged.

