Court throws out plea for action against Dania Shah over objectionable social media videos

A sessions court dismissed on Friday an application seeking the registration of an FIR against the late Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and television host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s estranged wife Dania Malik for allegedly sharing his private videos on social media.

Shabbir Shafqat, who heads a civil rights organisation, had moved an application under Section 22-A of the CrPC, requesting the court to issue directives for the FIA to file a case against Malik under the cybercrime laws. Additional Sessions Judge-III (South) Aslam Hussain Khowaja pronounced his verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

Advocate Aamir Jamil Virk, counsel for the applicant, argued that Malik had shared indecent videos of her spouse on social media, which defiled the sacred relationship of husband and wife. “Such an act of Dania Malik falls under the Cyber Crime Act, so legal action be taken against her,” he maintained, adding that the applicant had earlier approached the FIA Cyber Crime Wing for action against the woman. but to no avail.

FIA Assistant Director Legal Aijaz Ali Kalwar contended that the application was non-maintainable for the daughter of the deceased lawmaker had already lodged a complaint with the agency and an inquiry into the matter was being carried out. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the application. “On the perusal of the record, it appears that during the lifetime of deceased Aamir Liaquat Hussain, his wife Dania Malik made the photos/videos viral which were morally objectionable,” the judge said. He opined that since the MNA’s daughter had already lodged a complaint with the FIA Cyber Crime Wing and a four-member team was carrying out an inquiry into the matter, the instant application on the same issue was not maintainable. The judge, therefore, dismissed the plea.

Hussain and Dania had tied the knot in February this year. However, their marriage did not remain pleasant for long as the latter filed for Khula in May. The legislator died at his Karachi residence in mysterious circumstances on June 9.