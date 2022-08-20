Independent candidate withdraws in favour of PTI for NA-245 by-election

An independent candidate, Shahrukh, on Friday withdrew his nomination from the NA-245 by-poll in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) contestant Mahmood Moulvi. The by-election is scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday).

A statement issued by the PTI on Friday stated that Shahrukh had along with his dozens of colleagues joined the PTI at the Insaf House. The PTI Karachi president, Bilal Ghaffar, and other leaders welcomed the independent candidate and his friends.

Moulvi thanked Shahrukh on the occasion, saying that the PTI was the representative party of the youth. The PTI would win the NA-245 seat again, he said, adding that people knew that only the PTI could solve the problems of Karachi.

The PTI candidate remarked that the people of Karachi had been suffering because of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and the residents of NA-245 would teach them a lesson on the day of the by-election.

Later, Moulvi and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail led a public rally as part of the election campaign, and said the PTI would succeed in Sunday’s by-poll. The next mayor of Karachi would also belong to the PTI, they claimed.

The PTI leaders said that the party chairman, Imran Khan, would contest the September by-polls in three NA constituencies of Karachi. They added that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the Sharif family had no stature in front of Khan. They told the rally that Shahbaz Gill was being tortured but the ruling alliance was making fun of him. The PDM leaders should keep in mind that this could happen to them tomorrow, the PTI leaders added.

They warned that if Nawaz Sharif came to Pakistan, he would find no place to hide from the public. They added that if their demand for transparent elections was not met, they had the power to close Islamabad. Those who wished for any minus-Khan formula would fail, they said. The rally started at the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum and visited various areas of NA-245.