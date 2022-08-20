Cash reward announced for cop who saved three drowning girls

Karachi Additional IGP Jawed Alam Odho announced an award of Rs25,000 along with a certificate of appreciation for police officer Sikander who saved the lives of three girls trapped in water due to flooding in the Korangi nullah.
Officers and men of the police have always saved the life and property of citizens in every difficult situation, including natural calamities, the Karachi police chief said. Sikandar, who is stationed at the Baloch Colony police station, took the girls out of water and brought them to a safe place.
The Karachi police have been providing assistance to the citizens stuck in floodwaters. Citizens are requested to inform Helpline Madadgar-15 in case of any emergency so that the police can provide them timely assistance.
