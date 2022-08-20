Allied school students excel in SSC results

PESHAWAR: The students of the Allied School, Gulberg Campus, shined in the secondary school and secondary examination as 18 of them secured A1 and 25 grabbed A in the examination.

Iman Ali got the first position in the school by securing 1067 marks, while Huriya Hasnain got the second position with 1064 marks while Sahibzadi Alina grabbed the third position with 1051 marks.

Laiba Hafeez secured 4th position by getting 1029 marks and Salma Qazi got 5th position by receiving 1024 marks.

The students attributed their success to their hard work, guidance from the teachers and the prayers of their parents.

Inam Mateen, the managing director of the school system, paid tribute to the teachers and students for the excellent results.