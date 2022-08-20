Girls outshine boys in SSC-2022 annual exam results

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Girls have outshined boys while clinching top positions in the annual Secondary School Certificate-2002 examination under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary, Dera Ismail Khan.

The results of the top position holders were announced during a function held here on Friday.

In the Science group, Maheen Qazafi Khan of Dar-e-Arqam School, Dera stood first while scoring 1077 marks out of a total 1100 marks. Eshna Nadeem and Nilofar Bibi of Qartaba College grabbed 2nd positions while obtaining 1076 marks. Bushra Rehman of Dar-e-Arqam Model School, Dera scored 1075 marks and stood 3rd.

In the Arts group, the first position was grabbed by Bushra Saleem of Government Girls Higher Secondary School No 5 of Mohallah Qasaban. Second position was clinched by Aqsa Saleem of Government Higher Secondary School No 9 Deenpur who scored 964 marks, while 3rd position was grabbed in Arts group by Umaima Bibi of Government Higher Secondary School Pharpur who obtained 954 marks.

The result percentage in the part first of SSC Science group remained 61.49 % and 57.32 % in the Arts while it is 85.64 % in the 10th Science group and 81.33 % in Arts.

The function was arranged at a local public hall. Former federal minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Ameen Gandapur was the chief guest of the function, which was attended by chairman of the board Dr Ehsanullah, Controller Dr Zafrullah Marwat, educationists and administrative officials of the district administration.

The chief guest congratulated the position holders and their parents and teachers and handed over the cheques under “Stori Da Pakhtunkhwa Scheme” among the position holders.