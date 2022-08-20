Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee on Friday ended stronger against the dollar in both the currency markets on the back of lower importer demand and improved foreign currency reserves, dealers said.

The local unit closed at 214.65 to the dollar, 0.14 percent higher than Thursday’s close of 214.95.

In the open market, the rupee gained one rupee to settle at 218 versus the greenback.

Dealers said lower importer demand and improvement in the foreign currency reserves helped the rupee gain ground.

“Dollar demand from importers remained low. The rise in the foreign exchange reserves also boosted sentiment,” said a currency dealer.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves slightly increased by $67 million or 0.9 percent during the week ended August 12, it reported on Thursday. The foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan slightly increased by $67 million or 0.9 percent to $7.9 billion as of August 12.

Analysts expect the revival of the International Monetary Fund programme and the expected reduction in the current account deficit on falling imports to help stabilise dwindling foreign reserves and would appreciate the local currency.

The IMF board will hold a meeting on August 29 to decide whether to approve the seventh and eighth reviews, which would pave the way for the disbursement of more than $1.1 billion to Pakistan.