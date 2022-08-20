Nadeem Javed appointed chief economist

KARACHI: The government on Friday appointed Nadeem Javaid as Chief Economist of Pakistan for a period of two year.

Javaid has over 20 years of experience in academia, financial industry and policymaking. From August 2014 to October 2018, he had a privilege to be the chief economist of Pakistan with the responsibility to advise the highest decision making forums such as Central Development Working Party (CDWP), Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), National Economic Council (NEC) and Federal Cabinet.

Javaid has also served as an advisor to Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform. Moreover, he has central banking experience at the State Bank of Pakistan where he conducted compliance and risk-based on-site inspections of banks and non-banking financial institutions of the country.

He holds a PhD in Economics and MS in Innovation and Industrial Dynamics from the University of Nice Sophia Antipolis, France. Presently, he is a professor of Economic Policy and Business Strategy at Karachi School for Business and Leadership. He is also a member of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council.

Javaid has taught to postgraduates and executives at Suleman Dawood School for Business, Lahore University of Management Sciences and SKEMA Business School, France. He has also served as an associate Dean at KSBL.

He also contributes as a resource person in various capacity building trainings of senior government officials at the National Institute of Management, National School of Public Policy, National Defense University and Air War College.