Ban on luxury imports lifted as targets achieved

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday revoked the ban on all imported luxury items of about 33 categories/classes as it has so far resulted in a massive decline of over 69 percent in the sourcing of these products from overseas.

The ECC met under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and considered a summary proposing the removal of the moratorium.

The government had imposed a ban on the import of about 33 classes/categories of goods covering more than 860 products/tariff lines, vide SRO 598(1)/2022 dated 19th May, 2022.

An analysis of the import data shows the overall imports of the banned items shrank by over 69 percent, from $399.4 million to $123.9 million, in the period from May 20, 2022 to July 19, 2022.

The major contributors in this reduction of approximately $275.5 million are auto CBU and mobile CBU imports with 79 percent share in the total reduction. While the remaining decline of 21 percent is spread across 810 tariff lines, impacting multiple sectors of the economy, including businesses that are run through foreign investment in Pakistan.

It was proposed that the import ban be revoked for all items except for auto CBUs, mobile CBUs, and home appliances CBUs; however, temporary import-cum-export of auto CBU may be allowed for exhibition, display, test or trial purposes under ATA Carnet and TIR Convention; import of samples of mobile CBUs may be allowed for mobile device manufacturers for research and development purposes on the recommendations of Pakistan Telecommunications Authority, and industrial appliances falling within the PCT Codes of home appliances CBU and appliances imported by government departments through vendors, hospitals, and registered charity organisations shall be exempted from ban.

According to an official announcement released by the Finance Ministry after the ECC meeting, the Ministry of Commerce presented a summary on prohibition/complete quantitative restrictions on import of non-essential and luxury items.

“Owing to serious concerns raised by trading partners on the imposition of ban and considering the fact that the ban has impacted supply chains and domestic retail industry, the ECC decided that ban may be lifted on all the items,” the statement said.

Further, the ECC also recommended release of those held up consignments that arrived after June 30 and up to July 31, 2022 with the payment of surcharge.

The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) submitted a summary on amendments in LNG policy 2011 for exemption from mandatory Third-Party-Access (TPA) to new LNG Terminals.

It was argued that the gap between gas supply and demand in the country is widening resulting in gas load management affecting economic activities.

Under the circumstances and to diversify the LNG import infrastructure, there is a need to support and encourage foreign/private investment in the new LNG terminals at their own costs and risks to meet the growing demand of RLNG in the country.

Considering the objectives of attracting investment in LNG import terminal facilities, the ECC approved the proposal to exclude new LNG terminals and associated facilities from application of TPA and allowed amendment in article 6.2(a) of LNG policy, 2011.

On a summary submitted by the Ministry of National Food Security & Research on allocation of 300,000 MT of wheat for Utility Stores Corporation (USC), the ECC directed the food ministry for resubmission of summary after incorporating complete details of incidental charges and comments of the Finance Division.