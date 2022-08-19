Shah Farman appears before FIA

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials on Thursday handed over a questionnaire to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former governor Shah Farman when he appeared before a team of the agency in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

Sources said the former governor, who is a senior PTI leader, was handed over the questionnaire with directives to submit the reply by August 22. He was summoned a couple of days back along with two others to appear before the FIA team in Peshawar in the prohibited funding case.

On the other hand, the lawyer of former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has written to the FIA to withdraw the notice issued to his client. The Peshawar High Court (PHC) later stopped the FIA from inquiry against Asad Qaiser till the next hearing when he approached the PHC against a notice served on him by the FIA. A PHC bench in its short verdict had asked the FIA whether the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) or the federal government had issued directives to the FIA to conduct the inquiry in the case. The agency was directed to submit a reply within 14 days.