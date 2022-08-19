British delegation lauds Sindh govt’s efforts for inclusive education

KARACHI: A two-member delegation of the British High Commission Islamabad called on Sindh Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Thursday to discuss possible areas of cooperation.

The two parties agreed in principle to work out possibilities for further strengthening different policy areas and procedures to promote better opportunities for minority groups such as children with disabilities to enhance their learning outcomes in government schools.

The delegation was led by Freya Perry, education adviser of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the high commission, who congratulated the education minister on the landmark achievement of recruiting around 50,000 primary and secondary schoolteachers. She remarked that it would certainly fill the gap of teacher vacancies and promote educational standards of the province.

The delegation discussed the six-point programme of the British High Commission that contained objectives such as highlighting the learning outcomes of children and training officials of the school education department especially on learning assessments and data.

The foreign delegation appreciated the efforts of the Sindh government for initialising the mainstreaming of the transgender community into the government education system. It requested Shah to apprise them about future programmes in this context. They also expressed the same sentiments for persons with disabilities and those from minority community groups.

The education minister appreciated the British delegation’s goodwill gestures. He apprised them about efforts made by his department to promote education in the province. “We have not only recruited 50,000 teachers but also have revised the curriculum completely with a pluralistic and inclusive approach, and the new textbooks will soon be published.”

He explained that the department was working in collaboration with Unicef and the World Bank on the school-cluster programme that would make it easier to monitor and administer around 45,000 schools across the province.

“Not only that, we have now launched the Sindh Education Management Information System (SEMIS) dashboard, which will help us take better decisions based on the real-time customised data of different indicators,” Shah said.He also presented the foreign delegation books on the history of Sindh during the British rule recently published by the Sindh culture department.