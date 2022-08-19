‘Women significant stakeholders in WASH related issues’

Islamabad: Women leaders from across Pakistan vowed to work together in ensuring access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services for all and especially for women and girls, persons with disabilities, transgender, and minorities.

This commitment was made in a national consultative workshop organised by WaterAid Pakistan in collaboration with the Parliamentary Task Force on SDGS.

“Women and girls are disproportionally affected by poor WASH, which makes them a significant stakeholder in WASH-related issues. They can play an important role in transforming their own and others’ lives by utilizing their agency” Romina Alam, Convener, Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs stated at the event.