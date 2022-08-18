Man who impersonated rickshaw driver to harass, rob women caught

The Baghdadi police on Wednesday claimed arresting a notorious criminal who was wanted for involvement in heinous crime cases, including the kidnapping of a female university student, by impersonating a rickshaw driver.

Police officials said on a mobile was patrolling the area when the cops received information that two notorious criminals were present on Ahmed Shah Bukhari Road. Responding to the tip-off, a raid was conducted, but on seeing the police, the suspects opened fire. The police retaliated and after a brief encounter arrested one suspect, identified as Waseem, in an injured condition, while his accomplice escaped under the cover of fire.

The injured man was taken to hospital, where he was said to be in a stable condition. A pistol, stolen cellphones, a dagger and a rickshaw were seized from him. The police said Waseem was a highly professional criminal and had been involved in many serious incidents, including kidnapping, assaulting, harassing and robbing women riding in his rickshaw from colleges, universities, hospitals and markets.

Over 10 cases have been registered against the suspect at different police stations. He is alleged to be involved in the kidnapping of a university student, beating, harassing and robbing a female doctor who was riding in a rickshaw from the limits of the Arambagh police.