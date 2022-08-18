Dumper truckkills man, two children in Maymar accident

In a gruesome accident reported on Wednesday evening, a speeding dumper truck ran over five of a family, including four minor children, in the Gulshan-e-Maymar neighbourhood. Three of them died before reaching the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Fazal Rehan, and his 10-year-old son Subhan and five-year-old daughter Anabiya. The Gulshan-e-Maymar police said the incident had taken place on the main road near the A-25 bus stop.

SSP Farrukh Raza, police chief of District West, said that responding to the information received, a police mobile patrolling the area rushed to the spot and found five people, including four minors, lying critically injured.

Police and rescue workers took the injured to a hospital, while the law enforcers also pursued the dumper truck and intercepted it a little distance away, then overpowered its driver. The father and two of his children were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while two other sons — 13-year-old Sufyaan and nine-year-old Suhaan — were admitted in critical condition to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police arrested the dumper truck driver identified as Mushtaq Ahmed and impounded his vehicle. The father was an employee of a private company and a resident of the same area where the accident occurred. He was the sole breadwinner of his family.