IMCG(PG) holds I-Day celebrations

Islamabad: Pakistan Independence Day celebrations were held by Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate-Margala), F-7/4, from August 11 to 15, says a press release.

These celebrations held manifold significance for the day being the Diamond Jubilee of the Independence of Pakistan. To invoke the blessings of Allah for our homeland, the college arranged a session for Quran Khawani on 11 August 2022.

Prayers for the prosperity and safety of the country concluded the first phase of the patriotic festivities. The next event of the series coupled with prize distribution and certificate awarding ceremony was held in the College Auditorium on 12th August 2022 at 10:30 am.

Bushra Bano, a veteran academician of the college, was the chief guest on the occasion. The event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Na’at. The highlights of the said programme included English and Urdu Speeches, tableau and national song competitions. Various other committees of the college had arranged English and Urdu essay writing, and poster making competitions to provide maximum opportunities to the learners to express their love for Pakistan and to maximise their talents, prior to the main events.

Certificate awarding ceremony was the second phase of the event which is organically an initiative of Professor Sualeha Jabeen to commend the efforts of the college faculty and non-teaching staff who had been a step ahead to make several co-curricular activities, both intercollegiate and intercollegiate, success. This initiative was taken by the worthy principal to encourage and motivate both the staff and the students present to follow suit. The principal along with the Vice Principal Sarah Kazmi, presented certificates of appreciation to the awardees. Keeping up the Margalian tradition of Flag Hoisting, the final phase of the series was held on 14th August 2022 at 8:00 am, when the college staff, both teaching and non-teaching assembled in the college hall for the purpose.

The worthy principal, Professor Sualeha Jabeen, raised the flag. Margala airs reverberated with melodious national songs and anthems by the children of the staff and the college choir led by Professor Sualeha Jabeen herself and in-charge singing committee, Shazia Shakeel. Rabia Sultana concluded the ceremony with a comprehensive prayer for the welfare of the country.