Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE : Scattered rain with cloudy and humid weather was recorded in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that strong monsoon currents were penetrating in most central and south parts of the country and likely to continue during next two to three days while a westerly wave was also present over upper parts.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Padidan, Sakrand, Dadu, Karachi, Chhor, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 36.5°C and minimum was 24.4°C.