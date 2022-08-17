Six uplift schemes approved

LAHORE : The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs19.927 billion.
The approved development schemes included Provision of Cricket High Performance Centre at District Headquarters one at Sialkot (Revised) at the cost of Rs991.464 million, Provision of Cricket High Performance Centre at Divisional Headquarters one at Faisalabad (Revised) at the cost of Rs909.748 million, widening / improvement of road from Sialkot Cantt to Jassar Garrison, in District Sialkot and Narowal at the cost of Rs7.298 billion, construction of dual carriageway from Daska to Sambrial, District Sialkot (Revised) at the cost of Rs1.676 billion, remodeling of Ketcheri Chowk, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs6.423 billion and Punjab Integrated Conservation and Rehabilitation Programme (PICRP) at the cost of Rs2.629 billion.
