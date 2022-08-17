Illegal structures razed

LAHORE : A grand operation was launched against illegal private housing schemes by Lahore Development Authority (LDA) here on Tuesday. The LDA staff conducted a grand operation against seven illegal schemes and demolished several illegal constructions. The LDA staff took action against Aden Canal Villas, Aftab Homes and Nauman Block, Nespak, Nasr Homes, Chinar Bagh, GCP Post Office Site and OPF Farm Housing Scheme and under-construction structures, sewage in these schemes were demolished and illegal shops, society offices were sealed.