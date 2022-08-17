Private sector to help increase Railways revenue, says Saad

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique presided over a meeting at Railway Headquarters, here.

It was decided in the meeting that private sector would be involved to provide better facilities to the passengers and to increase revenue of the department. The private sector will also support the construction and management of modern-style washrooms at 20 major stations.

It was decided in the meeting that in order to improve the service quality, the movement of passengers at the stations would be made easier and major railway stations would be selected from across the country for upgradation of facilities.

Directorate of Legal Affairs will be revamped and adequate human resource will be provided to the directorate. Decision was also made to restore Railways Estate Development and Marketing Company (REDAMCO) and eligible officers will be selected for the posts of CEO and Secretary in the company. The federal minister also directed the administration to appoint staff in Gwadar office.