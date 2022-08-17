Youth shot dead by rivals

LAHORE : A youth died and two others injured due to the firing of opponents in the Kahna area Tuesday.
Reportedly, the suspects were annoyed at the victims over an old dispute. On the day of the incident, they opened fire injuring 20-year-old Saqib. The victim was moved to hospital but he could not survive. Police removed the body to morgue and registered a case against the suspects.
GOLD THIEF COUPLE HELD: Garden Town Investigation Police has arrested a couple involved in theft of gold worth over Rs6 million.
Reportedly, the couple worked as a domestic servants at the house of Meesam Abbass. The maid after finding an opportunity got prepared the duplicate keys and stole the gold biscuits. Her husband sold these out at Ichhara Bazaar.
VALUABLES BURNT: Valuables reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a house in Raj Garh on Tuesday. Reportedly, the fire broke out in the house situated near Raj Garh. Fire-fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.
