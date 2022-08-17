PTI’s joining crticised

CHITRAL: Chitral National Movement general secretary Hayatullah Gerzi on Tuesday criticised the joining of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf by Fatihul Mulk Ali Nasir and termed it not a good decision.

Talking to reporters here, he said that mehtar or ruler and princes of Kator Family were respectable to the people of all communities but joining a political party by Fatihul Mulk Ali Nasir had tarnished the image of family.

“It is an insult to the title of ruler of Chitral to join a political party without consultation with people and elders,” he said, adding that the decision had disappointed all and sundry in Chitral.

He also said that the Fort of Chitral and property had also become disputed with the joining of the PTI.