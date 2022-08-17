Surge in dengue cases triggers concerns

MANSEHRA: A large number of dengue cases have been reported in Datta village and the affected families have criticised the Health Department for its failure to control the mosquito-borne diseases.

“The dengue fever has reached an alarming position in our village as every household has one or two cases of the mosquito-borne disease,” Assad Ali Shah, the chairman of Datta village, told reporters on Tuesday.

The dengue patients from Datta and its adjoining localities are being taken in a large number to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and private clinics in the city and its suburbs for treatment.

The patients with the dengue symptoms are also being shifted to the local diagnostic laboratories for tests from Datta situated along the Bothkhata stream.

“My 10 family members have been suffering from dengue as this mosquito-borne disease has rapidly been spreading in the entire village,” a local said.

He added that the district health department didn’t carry out the fumigation spray even after a large number of dengue virus cases were reported.

“We had approached the health department to carry out the fumigation spray and take other precautionary measures to control the rapidly spreading virus in our village but to no avail,” he added. The people in Dub 2 area in the city have also complained about the rapidly increasing cases of dengue-fever, saying that the number of cases have surged in their area following recent monsoon rains.