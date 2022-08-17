Kyrgios ‘unavailable’ at Davis Cup

SYDNEY: Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios will skip the Davis Cup next month, Tennis Australia said on Tuesday, scotching speculation about his return to the team competition. The 27-year-old has not appeared at the Davis Cup since 2019 but would have been an obvious choice given his strong run of form since his Wimbledon final appearance in July.
Kyrgios, ranked 28 in the world, won the Washington Open earlier this month and reached the quarter-finals of the Canadian Open.
KARACHI: Pakistan's shooters failed to perform well at Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey, on Tuesday.In the...
KARACHI: Pakistan's Saphan Muhammad Swaleh reached the final C of World Canoeing Championships in Canada on...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s ace athlete Arshad Nadeem received a warm reception on his return after a successful campaign in...
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool fought back with 10 men to prevent a first Premier League defeat in front of fans at Anfield...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up a contempt case against former Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination ...
ROME: Romanian teenager David Popovici swam the third quickest time in history to claim the men’s 200m freestyle...
Comments