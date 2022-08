Kyrgios ‘unavailable’ at Davis Cup

SYDNEY: Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios will skip the Davis Cup next month, Tennis Australia said on Tuesday, scotching speculation about his return to the team competition. The 27-year-old has not appeared at the Davis Cup since 2019 but would have been an obvious choice given his strong run of form since his Wimbledon final appearance in July.

Kyrgios, ranked 28 in the world, won the Washington Open earlier this month and reached the quarter-finals of the Canadian Open.