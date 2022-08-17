Fakhar century helps Pakistan beat the Netherlands

ROTTERDAM: Pakistan defeated the Netherlands in their first ODI here on Tuesday thanks to a fine century by opener Fakhar Zaman.
Batting first, Pakistan scored 314 for six and then restricted the hosts to 298 for eight, winning the match by 16 runs.
Vikramjit Singh (65), Tom Cooper (65) and skipper Scott Edwards (71 not out) were the prominent scorers for the Netherlands.
Debutant Naseem Shah got three for 51, while Haris Rauf grabbed three for 67. Muhammad Wasim and Muhammad Nawaz took one wicket each.
Earlier, Pakistan got off to a slow start before posting a commanding 314-6.
Left-hand opener Fakhar Zaman carved out a run-a-ball 109 -- his seventh ODI century -- while captain Babar Azam hit 74 before being caught after mistiming a delivery from Dutch paceman Logan van Beek.
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat on a hot and muggy day at the VOC cricket ground outside the Dutch harbour city in the first of a three-match series.
The home bowlers initially contained Pakistan´s batting, with the visitors losing their first wicket, that of dangerman Imam-ul-Haq, lbw to paceman Vivian Kingma in the sixth over for a painstaking two off 19 balls.
But Fakhar Zaman and Azam eventually let loose and put on a partnership of 168 off 170 balls before Azam was caught in a soft dismissal when he mistimed a shot into the waiting hands of Tom Cooper at mid-off.
Zaman was dismissed two overs later when he was brilliantly run out by Dutch captain and wicketkeeper Scott Edwards off a pin-point accurate throw by Bas de Leede at deep mid-wicket.
Pakistan looked set for a larger total but the Dutch bowlers did well to restrict them on a sluggish pitch, with the spin bowling of youngsters Aryan Dutt and Tim Pringle causing problems.
The Dutch let themselves down in the field though and dropped several catches, Kingma notably fumbling a high ball to hand Zaman a lifeline when he was on 43.
Score Board
Pakistan won the toss
Pakistan 1st Innings
Fakhar run out (Leede/†Edwards) 109
Imam lbw b Kingma 2
Babar (c) c Cooper b van Beek 74
Rizwan † lbw b Leede 14
Khushdil c Cooper b Beek 21
Shadab not out 48
Nawaz c Kingma b Leede 4
Agha not out 27
Extras: (lb 5, nb 1, w 9) 15
Total: 50 Ov (RR: 6.28) 314/6
Did not bat: Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 5.6 ov, 2-178, 34.2 ov, 3-196, 36.3 ov, 4-212, 39.1 ov, 5-243, 43.1 ov), 6-266 , 45.5 ov
Bowling: Aryan Dutt 9-1-44-0, Vivian Kingma 9-261-1, Tim Pringle 10-0-65-0, Logan van Beek 10-0-89-0 Bas de Leede 10-0-42-2, Tom Cooper 2-0-8-0
Netherlands Innings (Target: 315 runs)
Vikramjit lbw b Nawaz 65
Max lbw b Naseem 1
Barresi b Rauf 2
Leede lbw b Wasim 16
Cooper c Babar b Haris 65
Edwards (c)† not out 71
Nidamanuru b Naseem 15
Logan c Khushdil b Haris 28
Pringle lbw b Naseem 0
Aryan Dutt not out 6
Extras:(b 5, lb 13, nb 5, w 6) 29
Total: 50 Ov (RR: 5.96) 298/8
Did not bat: Vivian Kingma
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-24, 4.2 ov, 3-62, 12.2 ov, 4-159, 30.2 ov, 5-167, 32.1 ov, 6-222, 40.2 ov, 7-280, 47.6 ov), 8-280 , 48.1 ov
Bowling: Haris Rauf 10-1-67-3, Naseem Shah 10-0-51-3, Mohammad Wasim 9-0-55-1, Mohammad Nawaz 8-0-35-1, Shadab Khan 9-0-47-0, Agha Salman 4-0-25-0
Match result: Pakistan won by 16 runs
Player of the match: Fakhar Zaman
ODI debut: Agha Salman, Naseem Shah
Umpires: Michael Gough , Rizwan Akram
