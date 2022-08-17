Progressive investment

Conducting research work is beneficial for developing countries as it helps in employment and enhances economic activity. As far as Pakistan is concerned, students avoid research work in the final year of their degree primarily due to lack of financial support. In government universities in particular, students often lack the financial means to opt for a thesis or project. In addition, most of our universities lack the proper environment to conduct research. If the government pays attention to this issue and announces a minimum stipend for students interested in research then a bright future awaits this nation.
Ayesha Aquil
Karachi
