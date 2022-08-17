Under your spell

Loadshedding by KE during midnight has become a kind of chronic migraine for Karachiites. Loadshedding during daytime is somewhat bearable, but having no power at night is a different matter entirely.

When one’s sleep is disturbed they feel totally drained at work or school the next day, it is almost like a curse. My humble request to the concerned authorities is to please stop the menace of night-time loadshedding as soon as possible.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi