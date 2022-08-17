Futures at stake

Education is the driving force that has led countries towards progress. However, Pakistan lags behind in terms of education among Asian countries. Nearly 22.8 million school-aged children in Pakistan are out of school due to poverty. The children who have access to primary education are often unable to pursue higher education due to expensive fees.

To solve this problem, the country has to formulate better education policies. For example, Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has promised the provision of free education till graduation, which is a commendable step.

Mustaqeem Pirzada

Nawabshah