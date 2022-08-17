Futures at stake

Education is the driving force that has led countries towards progress. However, Pakistan lags behind in terms of education among Asian countries. Nearly 22.8 million school-aged children in Pakistan are out of school due to poverty. The children who have access to primary education are often unable to pursue higher education due to expensive fees.
To solve this problem, the country has to formulate better education policies. For example, Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has promised the provision of free education till graduation, which is a commendable step.
Mustaqeem Pirzada
Nawabshah
Conducting research work is beneficial for developing countries as it helps in employment and enhances economic...
Loadshedding by KE during midnight has become a kind of chronic migraine for Karachiites. Loadshedding during daytime...
Anti-government slogans have created confusion in our state. In Pakistan, political parties that consider themselves...
Due to the political upheavals in the country, inflation has skyrocketed, causing the government to increase prices of...
To control the negative trade balance, our government needs to reduce imports and balance the federal budget. They...
Just like the current politicians, the retired lot has vested interests. These interests get them hired and rehired,...
Comments