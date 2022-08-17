Retired but rehired

Just like the current politicians, the retired lot has vested interests. These interests get them hired and rehired, causing deserving employees to be deprived of their rights such as timely promotion, pension and medical facility. Many officers retire without the promotion they deserve. On the contrary, these vested interests mint money and involve themselves in other offences.
Many public-sector organizations in our country are run by vested interests; therefore, they fail to deliver as per their mandate. Vested interests are willing to criticize anyone who dares to disagree with them and expose their intentions.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
