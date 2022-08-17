Miftah’s miseries

LAHORE: The finance minister, acting apolitically, is trying to take tough decisions to bail out the economy, while the rulers are forcing his hand to introduce populist measures to gain political mileage at the cost of the economic stability, against his will.

Decision-makers are confused and divided.

The finance minister was forced to take back the measure to collect taxes from tax evading traders through monthly power bills. The withdrawal dented the expected revenues by over Rs30 billion. Miftah made it clear to his political bosses that the shortfall would be made up by increasing taxes on other sectors like tobacco.

This approach is akin to punishing the innocent and letting the actual culprit off the hook.

Now there is also controversy over the petroleum rates. The sharp decline in rupee value raised the hopes that petroleum prices would also be adjusted downwards on August 16. Instead, the petrol rates were increased by over Rs6/litre while rates of other products were slightly lowered. The news dashed the hopes of the public and angered senior leaders of the ruling coalition.

The reaction shows that our leaders still want to move with public sentiment instead of economic reality.

The rupee has appreciated beyond expectations in the last two weeks. On August 1, 2022, it was equivalent to Rs239.50 against the dollar – a slight improvement from July 28 peak of Rs240.30. The oil reaching Pakistan by August 15 was bought at peak price from July 28 to August 1. This warranted an increase in petroleum products rates.

The dollar rate declined to Rs224.78 by August and the crude oil rates also dipped a bit. The petroleum rates must be adjusted downwards on September 1, 2022. The dollar rate on September 16, has come down toRs213. This calls for substantial decline in petroleum rates next month.

However, the decline in rates would still be lower than the expectation.

We must not forget that we have agreed with the IMF to increase petroleum levy by Rs10/month till it reaches Rs70. The agreement was made public so there is no point of going on defensive in this regard.

We have accepted so many harsh conditions of the IMF in the recent past that it would be foolish to derail the IMF deal by not adjusting the petroleum products rates according to the agreed terms.

The buoyancy in currency and capital market is because of the strong indications that the IMF would approve the release of $1.17 billion in its next board meeting.

Any deviation from the IMF conditions before the IMF board meeting might sabotage the agreement.

We must remain patient. The benefits of a lower dollar would be visible gradually. It is surprising that we are expecting steep declines in prices after only two weeks of drubbing of the greenback by the rupee. We will see prices going down if the rupee stays strong and stable for another month. The economy of Pakistan is in precarious condition.

It needs a stable, clear headed and confident government capable of taking decisions in national interest.

It needs a courageous government that is not afraid of confronting vested interests that hide behind agitations to evade taxes. This courage must come from the political leadership.