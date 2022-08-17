Profit-hunting interrupts PSX bull-run

Stocks fell on Tuesday in mixed trade as investors gleaned profits from a recent bullish market despite support from some strong earnings announcements, while yet another hike in petroleum prices also soured the sentiment, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index lost 185.34 points or 0.42 percent to 43,436.48 points after testing an intra-day high of 43,888.23 and a low of 43,375.03 points.

Arif Habib Ltd, in its post-session report, said the market observed a range-bound session.

“The benchmark index opened in the positive zone, but investors opted to book profit which resulted in the red close,” the brokerage reported.

It said the refineries and E&P sectors remained in the limelight due to the financial results announcement during the day.

“Investors' participation remained healthy whereas hefty volumes were witnessed in the 3rd tier stocks,” the brokerage said.

Sectors contributing to the negative performance included miscellaneous (-58.1 points), technology (-52.2 points), E&Ps (-25.3 points), automobile assemblers (-24.0 points), and OMCs (-21.3 points).

The KSE-30 Shares Index edged lower by 36.97 points or 0.22 percent to 16,431.40 points.

Traded shares fell by 23 million to 518.045 million from 541.548 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs16.215 billion from Rs16.836 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs7.254 trillion from Rs7.275 trillion.

Out of 360 companies active in the session, 134 closed in the green, 208 in the red, and 18 closed unchanged.

Topline Securities said equities had a mixed day where initially the market carried forward the recent bullish momentum and made an intraday high at 43,888 (+266 points; up 0.61 percent).

“However, profit taking kicked off at the aforesaid level and brought the benchmark index down to 43,380 (-242 points; down 0.55 percent) in the day trade,” he said.

Tech, fertilizer, and OMCs dented the index. As a result, PSEL, TRG, FFC, SYS, and PSO lost 136 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, ENGRO, HBL, and HUBC added 85 points collectively.

The best performer of the day in terms

of gains was Sanofi-Aventis as it rose by Rs89 to Rs1,490 per share, followed by Blessed Textile, up Rs35.66 to Rs512 per share.

Pak Services posted worst losses as it gave up Rs108 to end at Rs1,341 per share, followed by Premium Textile, down Rs44.91 to Rs675.09 per share.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks closed bearish as investors weigh hike in local petroleum prices, and surging power tariff.

“Investor concerns over dismal home remittances and a massive increase in public debt by 23.5 percent to $47.8 trillion in FY22 brought the index down.”

However, mid-session support remained on the strong rupee and upbeat financial results in the oil sector, Mehanti said.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 44.627 million shares. It fell by 17 paisas to Rs5.59/share.

It was followed by Fauji Foods Ltd with 38.023 million shares that closed higher by 18 paisas to Rs7.25/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Unity Foods Ltd, Pakistan Refinery, Hascol Petrol, Telecard Limited, TPL Properties, WorldCall Telecom, K-Electric Ltd, and Flying Cement.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 129.459 million shares from 123.947 million.