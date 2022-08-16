Adamjee Life Assurance wins accolade ‘Brands of The Year Awards’

KARACHI: Adamjee Life Assurance Limited, one of the leading life insurance companies in Pakistan, is honored to win the accolade ‘Brands of The Year Awards’ in the category of ‘Emerging Brand of The Year Award’ by The Brands Foundation.

This is a great recognition for Adamjee Life to its recently evolved company philosophy that sets a direction for being a customer centric, financially strong company that is driven by an objective to be the most trusted insurance partner.

This award is also a testament to Adamjee Life’s proven record of creating shared value for the customers and stakeholders. With their sprinted commitment towards excellence, Adamjee Life Assurance has grown to become one of the fastest growing private life insurance companies recognized for its unparalleled services that helped propel the company as an insurer of choice with a strong financial acumen and strength that is endorsed by an Insurer Financial Strength rating of AA+ (Outlook: Stable).

Adamjee Life has been a key market player that is committed to building on to the brand and providing comprehensive accessible and affordable insurance plans to meet the diverse needs of individuals and corporations through different stages of their life.