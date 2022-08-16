No cop awarded prime police medals by IK govt

ISLAMABAD: Despite many sacrifices and display of gallantry in the police department during the Imran Khan government, not even a single policeman, martyred or alive, has been awarded prime police medals — Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal or President Police Medal.

Official sources said that during the entire government of PTI, these police medals were not conferred and the cases remained pending in the Prime Minister’s Office. It is said that at least 62 policemen laid down their lives in line of duty during the Imran Khan tenure but the government neither recognised nor appreciated their sacrifices. “The police felt badly demoralised due to this act of the previous government,” a source said.

All these martyrs have now been awarded these medals besides many others by the present regime. This year after a lapse of five years, the present government now acknowledges the sacrifices and gallantry of the police by conferring Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal for Gallantry on 125 and President Police Medal on 145 police officers and officials of Punjab Police, Sindh Police, KPK Police, Balochistan Police, National Police Bureau, National Highways and Motorways Police, AJK Police, GB Police, Pakistan Railways Police and Islamabad Police.

Recommendations for police medals are forwarded to the prime minister after an exhaustive scrutiny at provincial and federal level. Firstly, the provincial police officers i.e. inspector(s) general of police of the concerned province recommends names to the concerned home departments along with citations. After receipt of such recommendations, a committee headed by home secretary of the concerned province scrutinises the recommendations and forwards the same to the Interior Ministry for conferment of police medal on the recommended officers after approval of the concerned provincial government.

At the level of Ministry of Interior, the recommendations are once again evaluated by a three-member committee headed by an additional secretary which also includes two other officers of the rank of inspector general i.e. DGs of National Police Bureau and Nacta. On satisfying itself from all aspects, the committee forwards the recommendations for consideration and approval of the prime minister.

Prior to this announcement, the present government also conferred Civil Awards such Tamgha-i-Shujaat on the officers and officials of police force in recognition of exceptional gallantry demonstrated in different operations. According to police sources, the incumbent government has set good precedent and it will boost the morale of the police force as their sacrifices and efforts have been recognised and honored.

The Police Medals are conferred under the provisions of Decorations Act 1975 read with Article 259(2) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973. As per the schedule attached to the Decorations Act, 1975, the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal for Gallantry is awarded for highest gallantry which also include laying down one’s life while the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry is awarded for other acts of gallantry and selfless service.