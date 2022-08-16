Man, daughter killed over enmity

MANSEHRA: A man, who belonged to Kandia valley in Upper Kohistan, and his eight-year-old daughter were killed over enmity in the Harigah area in Oghi tehsil here late Sunday.

“A man, who had gone underground after fleeing from Kohistan, was killed along with his daughter,” Oghi Police Station SHO Gul Nawaz told reporters on Monday.He said the man and his daughter were asleep on the roof of their house when rivals allegedly fired at them, leaving them injured.

“The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced them dead,” Gul Nawaz said.The SHO said the slain person had gone underground after being accused of killing a man in the jurisdiction of Karang Police Station in Upper Kohistan.He said the police had booked the accused identified as Mohammad Fareed, Mohammad Kareem, Mohammad Rasheed, Niamatullah and two others.