Pakistan’s hopes dashed as Hamza loses semis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s hopes of producing junior world squash champion were dashed yet again as tired-looking Hamza Khan bowed down meekly in five-game semi-final against an English opponent in Nancy (France) Monday.

Finnlay Withington got the better of Hamza with a game score of 11-2, 11-9, 5-11, 11-13, 11-2 to move into the final of World Junior Squash. Top seed Hamza looked casual and unconcerned at the outset of the semi-final against a low ranked player losing the first game without any clue. Even in the second, he was seen making numerous mistakes as Withington raced to a decisive 7-2 lead. Though he tried to plug the gap, it was too little too late as Hamza lost the second. Though he recovered somewhat in the third where he managed to keep Withington in check, the top seed was seen nowhere in the third.

Hamza saved two match points in the extended fourth game to take the semi-final into the fifth game. Yet again, Hamza was seen struggling with his movement that was far slow to that of his opponent. He ultimately lost the semi-final, putting curtains on Pakistan hopes of grooming a world junior champion following 36 years of barren run.

Hamza was neither seen making all-out efforts nor was he enjoying the control within the court. The officials accompanying Hamza were not ready to share reaction over upset loss. Though no full-time coach was accompanying the team, trainer Fazal Shah was also unavailable for his comments.

“I think a quality coach should have accompanied the team. Only a well-versed coach can judge an opponent’s fault and make adjustments in player’s movement and can improve his understanding of the ongoing proceedings. I think it was a big fault on the part of the Pakistan Squash Federation not to appoint a well-versed coach for the team. At junior level you need coach’s association,” a former player when contacted said.