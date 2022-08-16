Jazlan’s murder an act of terrorism, says final charge sheet

Police have filed the final charge sheet against five suspects in the murder case of a teenage student, Jazlan Faisal, declaring it an act of terrorism.

Nineteen-year-old Faisal was shot dead and his 20-year-old friend Shah Mir Ali wounded in a housing society shooting on the Super Highway after a quarrel over rash driving on May 25. Hasnain Faiz, along with his father Muhammad Faiz, brothers Irfan Faiz, Ahsan Faiz and their friend Inshal, have been charged with murdering Jazlan.

Sources said the investigating officer had submitted the final charge sheet to the special prosecutor of the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts for scrutiny, after which it would be submitted to the judge for approval or otherwise soon.

The IO, Aslam Jutt, concluded in the challan that the fleeing suspect, Muhammad Ahsan, shot dead Jazlan on being instigated by his father Muhammad Faiz over a trivial dispute. Ahsan fired shot with a caliber 0.9mm pistol, which is registered in the name of his father, while his friend Ishal also fired shots with a cliber 0.30 bore pistol on Shah Mir and wounded him.

He said the suspects fired shots on the victims with an intent to kill them and caused terror in the locality while Irfan beat them up after intercepting their car. The IO said Muhammad Faiz instigated his sons to murder the victim and injure his friend by giving them his own licensed pistol.

The charge sheet said the he later hid the weapon and got registered a fake report about his pistol having been stolen at the A-Section police station in Ghotki. Ahsan, the fleeing suspect, his brothers Irfan and Hasnain, and their friend Inshal had been found guilty of the alleged commission of the offence of murder. Faiz was found guilty of aiding and abetting the heinous crime by hiding the evidence.

An FIR was initially lodged under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at the Gadap City police station on the complaint of the decease victim’s paternal uncle Arif Sabir.

However, sections 109 (punishment for abetment) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) were later incorporated in the case. The IO has called for sections 216 (penalty for harbouring robbers or dacoits) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees of the PPC and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 to be added to the final charge sheet.