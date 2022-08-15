Two soldiers martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Balochistan

Four soldiers embraced martyrdom in two separate attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, — AFP/file

RAWALPINDI: Two Pak Army soldiers were martyred and an officer injured when terrorists opened fire on a check-post of security forces in the Kohst area of Balochistan’s Harnai district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

According to the military’s media wing, terrorists raided a security forces post on the night of August 13 and were successfully repulsed. Meanwhile, security forces chased the escaping terrorists into the nearby mountains. During the heavy exchange of fire, Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum embraced martyrdom, while Major Umar sustained injuries, the ISPR said, adding that the terrorists also suffered heavy losses.

On the eve of the 75th Independence Day, security forces in step with the nation remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the ISPR concluded.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday strongly condemned the attack on the check-post of security forces by terrorists in Kohst district, near Harnai, Balochistan, Saturday night.



In a message, the prime minister expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum who failed the nefarious designs of terrorists. He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate ranks of the martyrs in paradise and give courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss. He also prayed for the early recovery of Major Umar, who was injured in the attack. He said the Pakistani nation would never forget the sacrifices of martyrs.