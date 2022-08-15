Gunman detained after firing shots in Canberra airport

Sydney: A gunman fired around five shots inside Canberra’s main airport on Sunday, sending passengers fleeing but injuring no one before he was detained by Australian police. Images posted on social media showed a police officer restraining a man on the ground inside the terminal as the emergency alarm sounded in the capital’s main airport.
Damascus: Israeli strikes on Syria killed three soldiers and wounded others, state media said on Friday. "The...
Dubai: Large parts of the United Arab Emirates were hit by dust and sandstorms on Sunday as authorities urged caution...
Madrid: Hundreds of firefighters battled a blaze in northern Spain on Sunday that forced hundreds to evacuate and...
Washington: A man died early on Sunday near the US Capitol building after driving his car into a barricade and firing...
Yerevan: An explosion at a retail market in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday sparked a fire, killing one person...
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday called for international help for Somalia to fight a "deadly" drought that the UN...
Comments