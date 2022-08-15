 
Monday August 15, 2022
Gunman detained after firing shots in Canberra airport

By AFP
August 15, 2022

Sydney: A gunman fired around five shots inside Canberra’s main airport on Sunday, sending passengers fleeing but injuring no one before he was detained by Australian police. Images posted on social media showed a police officer restraining a man on the ground inside the terminal as the emergency alarm sounded in the capital’s main airport.

