Balancing state and human security in Pakistan: A saga of 75 years

The idea of security is fundamental to human life, and its history is as old as human existence. Its genesis has been associated with the individual, meaning man had to secure himself against natural threats. Later, when men socialised into group, it was attached with survival of the tribe and, subsequently, with the modern state. Gradually, the centre of security became state rather than clan and individual.

The classical realist scholars of International Politics consistently argued the case for state-security. They maintained that state-security comes prior to the individual security because the state is the magnified image of the individual and the interests of the individual can best be served in the interests of the state.

The ideas of realist thinkers were challenged in the 1990s with the emergence of the Copenhagen School of Security Studies. Barry Buzan, the central figure of this school, introduced the Theory of Securitization in his book “People, States and Fear: The National Security Problem in International Relations”, which was later made more sophisticated in his collective work with Ole Waver and Jaap de Wilde: “Security: A New Framework for Analysis.” These works challenged the dominant notions of security by clarifying that security is a process through which an issue can be securitised.

Securitisation means that the speech-acts on the part of state elites determine the salience of a particular issue as a threat to be contended with. This implies that security is not objectively given but is subjectively constructed through discourses. Hence, security can be made individual-centric, and its canvas can be broadened to other dimensions including social, political, economic and environmental sectors. The Copenhagen School, therefore, brought back human security to the field of Security Studies. They engendered a new discourse, which asserted that security is primarily the prerogative of the individual and it is inseparably linked with human rights and dignity, as enshrined in the term “Human Security.”

Pakistan’s security has predominantly been state-centric. Pakistan ranks 154th among 189 countries on the Human Development Index. Added to this is the issue of enforced disappearances in Pakistan. According to the Norwegian Human Rights Fund, more than 7000 complaints of enforced disappearances have been reported in Pakistan since 2011; however, the real number might be much higher.

Applying the traditional security framework, analysts argue that it is the geography, history and design of the international system that makes Pakistan’s security landscape state-centric. Geographically, it exists in a volatile region surrounded by hostile states. It is a thin strip, thus its width remains a security challenge, and its borders do not correspond to natural geographic boundaries, which makes it state-security prone. The genesis of the state took place in a crisis added by huge migration, separation and subsequently the loss of its East Wing and later on the Wars in Afghanistan. All this made Pakistan highly state-security conscious. Pakistan’s state exists in an anarchic world structure in which power, statism, and self-help remains the best options for ensuring state-security.

The non-traditional security analysts disagree with these explanations. They argue for ‘security as a practice’, referencing the phrase from Lene Hanson’s book title. They maintain that social and cultural processes, rather than natural factors, are responsible for securitization of the state. These processes include generating a broad social agreement about security through discourse production. These discourses include broader official policy statements and marginal political and cultural debates about security. The state uses different discursive strategies to produce an image of a unified whole that is under threat from a different and dangerous other. In Pakistan’s context, the state uses the apparatus of speech-acts through curriculum, media, sports as well as other fora to generate a state-centric discourse about security.

Both theories converge on the idea that in Pakistan security is state-centric, but the traditional school, by giving its reasons as state geography, history and a deterministic international system, justifies and naturalises it. In contrast, the non-traditional school, by explicating the mechanism through which state has become the centre of security, scrutinises and denaturalises it and opens the way for alternative possibilities. It suggests shifting the focus from state to the individual vertically and from military to non-military aspects of security horizontally on the security graph.

In Pakistan, such a paradigmatic shift towards non-traditional security is visible in certain areas. A good example is Pakistan’s first National Security Policy (NSP) (2022-2026). Its section-VIII is specifically devoted to human-security. Moreover, there is securitization of the environment, apparent predominantly in the environmental discourse of Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaaf, and relatively in other political parties.

This brings us to our second and last question, which is why Pakistan should balance state-security with human-security. Firstly, it is a promise of the NSP (2022-2026), so along with a moral responsibility it is now a legal compulsion for the state. Secondly, it is only possible to solve the myriad problems mentioned above in a state with a human-centered approach towards security. Thirdly, a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. “Human Security complements state security, furthers human development, and enhances human rights”, as advocated by the Commission on Human Security, 2003. Fourthly, traditional threats, for instance India, may or may not destroy Pakistan, but climate change or pandemics surely will if the state attitude remains the same. Fifth, the consistent neglect of human development of the marginalised sections of the country is perceived as an active denial of it, and that results in their alienation. Sixth, the current deep economic turmoil is an alarm on the harsh consequences of not investing in human-security. Seventh, pursuing traditional state-security may produce security dilemmas, but human-security is non-rival and non-excludable, therefore, accessible to everyone. Lastly, it is the most cost-effective way of countering extremism, sectarianism, separatism and violence - the long list of protracted ailments in Pakistan.

In brief, security analysis of Pakistan shows that security in Pakistan is predominantly state-centric with few glimpses of human-security in terms of the development of discourses on economics and environment. However, there are many good and urgent reasons for bringing human-security at par with state-security.

-The writer is a graduate from the School of Politics and International

Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University and was intern at Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, Pakistan Office.