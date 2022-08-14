Anti-Army propaganda: Another PTI member apologises

ISLAMABAD: A week after a former office bearer of PTI student wing, Muhammad Muneeb Kiyani, confessed that he ran a smear campaign on social media against Pakistan Army, another member of the party has admitted that he was also involved in running a fake account on social media with the name of Umm Hareem, Geo News reported.

Dr Zulqarnain is a PTI member and a resident of Bahawalpur.

In a video message, Dr Zulqarnain apologised for his anti-Army remarks and stated that he had spread hateful propaganda at the request of his political party.

He also confessed for being influenced by Imran Khan’s made up story, and he advised people not to believe anti-national lies told by fraudulent leaders.

Last week, an ex-office bearer of the PTI’s student branch, Muhammad Muneeb Kiyani, disclosed in his video confessional statement that he ran a smear campaign on social media against Pakistan Army soldiers.

He stated that he is ashamed and apologetic for what he did and that he did it because of the influence of “certain people”. Muneeb Kiyani stated that he was the senior deputy convener of the Insaf Union Federation (ISF).