Consensus among stakeholders for LB polls: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday, while participating in the debate on the draft of the 15th constitutional amendment, said the local bodies elections would soon be held in the AJK, so that power could be transferred to the grassroots level.

The PM said they were also restoring the numbering system in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir, adding that the issues of constituencies and electoral lists would also be unified. He said all the political parties should agree on holding local bodies’ elections, adding that the parliamentary boards will be formed at divisional, district and tehsil levels. The government is taking possible steps on a priority basis to conduct transparent and impartial elections in the AJK, he added.

The AJK PM said the Ministry of Finance has issued instructions to speed up the process in order to obtain funds from the federal government to raise the salaries and pensions.