Subsidised wheat flour stalls established in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The federal government has established over 100 points for the sale of subsidised wheat flour in the district.

“The federal government wants to ensure the quality wheat flour supply to people on the subsided price and established over 100 sale points for the purpose across the district,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Naeem Sakhi told reporters here on Saturday.

Flanked by the tehsil chairman of Mansehra, Sheikh Mohammad Shafee, he said that a 10-kilogram bag was being sold at the subsidised price of Rs400, which was half of the price on which the same quantity bag was being sold in local markets.

Sakhi said that besides those fixed sales points established across the district as many as 15 mobile units were also working to ensure the smooth supply of the subsidised wheat flour in far-off areas of the district.

Tehsil chairman Sheikh Mohammad Shafee said that the federal government wanted an uninterrupted wheat flour supply in Mansehra and the rest of the districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the tehsil government was working to address the civic issues, particularly of potable water.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: The inmates at the district jail here would observe Independence Day with a great pump and show on Sunday.

“We have finalised arrangements for the different sports and other activities being held in connection with the Independence Day and prisoners would take part in different competitions to express their love and affection for their motherland,” Superintendent, district jail, Najam Hussain Abbasi told reporters on Saturday.