Sunday August 14, 2022
National

President approves NITB Bill 2022

By APP
August 14, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has granted his approval to the National Information Technology Board (NITB) Bill 2022 under Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Under the said bill, the NITB would be established, President Secretariat’s press wing said in a press release on Saturday.

